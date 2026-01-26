HLF 2026 Attracts Crowd on Sunday

Hyderabad: Screening of the documentary ‘Indian Fox — Fighting Habitat Loss’, based in Telangana’s grasslands, was the highlight of the second day events at the Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) here on Sunday.

The documentary, based in the Ramnathgudpalle grasslands of Telangana, was voiced by actor Navdeep, written by Pranay Juvvadi and Sanjeev Siva, and was directed by Chinnaboina Pradeep Kumar.

Taking part in a discussion on women in the film industry were filmmaker Paromita Vohra, screenwriter and director Tanuja Chandra. At the book exhibition, authors M.A. Moid, A. Suneetha, Prof. Shashidhar Nanjundaiah and Richa Sharma interacted with book-lovers

Pandu Ranga Reddy, a visitor, said "I enjoyed every panel discussion I attended, and the book sale is amazing. The atmosphere has been very seamless and energetic."

On Republic Day on Monday, HLF will feature musical performances by Sumana Chandrashekar and Sameer Rahat, and by Telangana folk artists.