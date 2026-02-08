History Fest Debates on Space and Microbes

Hyderabad:The word history typically reminds one of kings, queens, conquests and bloodshed. However, the final day of the History Literature Festival debunked this misconception by discussing topics like space, microbes, among others.

As part of the discussion on ‘Microbes to Space Probes: India’s Story of Science’, experts in public policy and authors Ameer Shahul and Dinesh Sharma spoke on evolution of Indian space programmes and the country turning global vaccination hub.



Commencing the talk, Sharma spoke about Indian space programme history and linked it with the establishment and development of public sector units, IITs and institutions like Isro and BARC in the 1950s and 60s.



He also spoke about how initially Isro which used its tight budget to a point where rocket parts and other equipment were carried on a bicycle. The Thumba launch centre in Kerala — being close to the magnetic equator — acted as a launch pad to the initial space satellites of Isro, which other countries like the US do not possess.



He went on to talk about the evolution of Isro as a key player in the world of space exploration, satellite launches and space missions with a fraction of cost compared to the rest of the world.



Shahul spoke about the vaccination history in the Indian context and how the British imported the first vaccines to India to immunise their soldiers and bureaucrats. He also spoke about the evolution of various diseases till the Covid-19 pandemic and how India turned itself into a global giant in vaccine production.