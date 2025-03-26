Historic Warangal temple left in lurch as development efforts falter

WARANGAL: The Vanakondaiah Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, renowned for its rich history and scenic hilltop setting, remains underdeveloped despite promises from successive governments. Situated on the outskirts of Kadavendi in the Pottigutta Thanda Grama Panchayat of Devaruppula Mandal, the temple attracts many devotees from across the erstwhile Warangal district.

Local residents have repeatedly voiced frustration over the neglect of the temple's infrastructure. S. Kiran, a local youth, remarked that the annual Vanakondaiah Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Jathara — celebrated from Holi until Ugadi — draws ever-increasing crowds, yet the temple has seen little improvement. "Despite the growing number of visitors, successive governments have shown little interest in developing this historic site," he said.

Former Sarpanch Bethleena Reddy emphasised the temple’s centuries-old legacy and highlighted traditional festivities that begin at the Kadavendi Hanuman temple, where a ceremonial procession with the deity’s idol marks the start of celebrations. She urged local authorities to allocate proper funds and restore the temple to its former glory.

Temple priest Bithkuri Sampath disclosed that previous administrations had earmarked nearly Rs. 3 crore — comprising ministerial funds and contributions from the endowment department — for development projects. These included constructing a road to improve vehicular access to the hilltop, building a temple tower, and establishing a Kalyana Mandapam. However, he lamented that mismanaged funds — ranging between Rs. 80 lakhs and 1 crore — were squandered on temporary roadworks. "The dirt road, carved out with excavators and levelled with earthworks, was never paved with concrete. With wild plant overgrowth and damage during the monsoon, the situation has only worsened," Sampath explained.

Local devotees are now calling on Congress MLA Mamidala Yashaswini Reddy to take decisive action. They insist that immediate development, including the construction of a proper concrete road, is essential to improve accessibility and honour the temple’s cultural significance.