Historic Sites Mapped Along Musi River Plan

Hyderabad:Several historic landmarks have been identified as part of the 55-km Musi river rejuvenation project, with authorities exploring ways to link them through heritage tourism and cultural initiatives along the river corridor.

The key structures mapped in the plan include Golconda fort, Qutb Shahi tombs, Taramati Baradari, Shri Veerabhadra Swami Devalayam, Purana Pul, Government City College, Macca Masjid, Charminar, the Telangana High Court building, Osmania General Hospital and the British Residency at Koti.

The heritage concept map was unveiled on Friday by E.V. Narasimha Reddy, MD of the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation (MRDCL). Officials involved in the project say the Musi river runs through some of Hyderabad’s oldest historic zones, particularly around the Old City, where several prominent monuments and civic institutions developed along its banks.

The Musi rejuvenation plan aims to restore and develop around 55 km of the river corridor, focusing on river cleaning, ecological restoration, riverfront development and public access. Authorities are also examining how historic structures located along or connected to the river corridor can be integrated into a broader heritage tourism network while preserving the city’s historic character.