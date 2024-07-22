Water leaks into Ramappa Temple

Warangal: Water is leaking from the rooftop and the pillars of the historical Ramappa temple, a Unesco world heritage site, highlighting the failure of officials to restore the historical shrine.

Tourists and locals reported that water had been leaking from the temple's rooftop and two pillars on its east side. This is happening even after the temple got `62 crore from the Centre government for its development in 2022. The restoration work has been going on ever since.



Water leakage was first observed in 2018. In 2020, they tried to fix the leakage by setting up an iron mesh and covering the roof with lime, black jaggery, sand powder, sand and cement.



The previous BRS government had announced that it would allocate special funds and take up the rejuvenation works for the Ramappa temple but the funds never came. The temple received `62 crore after the Centre placed it under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme in 2022.

With the water leakage still not stopped, tourists and locals are worried about the safety of this structure.