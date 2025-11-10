Historic Patancheru Darwaza Lies in Utter Neglect

Hyderabad: Patancheru Darwaza, one of the eight main gateways of the historic Golconda fort, lies in neglect and disrepair, its entrance now reduced to a dumping yard filled with garbage, mud and overgrown vegetation. The once-majestic structure, a protected archaeological site, has turned into a haunt for anti-social activities due to years of official apathy.

Locals say the site has not been maintained for several years. “The structure is buried under garbage and thick growth. The pathway to the Petla Burj area within the fort is also in a terrible condition, with no proper walkway.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials should inspect the area and take immediate steps to revive it,” said Mohd. Habeebuddin, a resident of Golconda.

He added that the inner courtyard of Patancheru Darwaza, which is quite spacious, has developed cracks due to unchecked vegetation. “The joints have opened at several places and need urgent restoration before the damage becomes irreversible,” he said.

Md. Saleem, resident of the area, urged both the ASI and the Telangana tourism department to intervene. “If the authorities appoint security staff and workers to maintain the site, it will help preserve a large part of the fort and also attract more tourists. Beautification and better upkeep can restore the grandeur of this historical gateway,” he said.

He further pointed out that the path to Petla Burj in the fort, which houses one of the largest cannons, is in disrepair and lacks proper steps. “If this section is developed, visitors coming to the fort could also see the cannon and learn more about its history,” he added.

Responding to concerns, an ASI Hyderabad official said plans are in place to develop the outer wall of the fort. “We have requested the state government to address local maintenance issues. The department is proactive, and we will direct the site in-charge at Golconda to inspect Patancheru Darwaza and submit a report immediately,” the official told Deccan Chronicle.

Golconda fort has eight outer gateways — Moti Darwaza, Jamali Darwaza, Mecca Darwaza, Patancheru Darwaza, Naya Qila Darwaza, Fateh Darwaza, Banjara Darwaza, and Bahamani Darwaza. Patancheru Darwaza derives its name from its orientation toward the Patancheru area.

Historian D. Satyanarayana noted that during Aurangzeb’s siege of Golconda, the Mughal forces used the Patancheru darwaza and Petla Burj sections as entry points for their assault on the Qutb Shahi kingdom. The massive cannon Fateh Rahbar, lying at the fort’s Petla Burj bastion, bears an inscription dating back to 1672 and is believed to have been used during the final siege of the fort. Petla Burj stands on the western wall of Golconda, symbolising one of the fort’s most significant historical defences.