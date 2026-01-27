Historic Kotwal House Sees Flag Hoisting After 14 Years

Hyderabad:After a gap of 14 years, Republic Day celebrations were held at the historic Kotwal Office building, the former office of the city police commissioner, at Purani Haveli on Monday. City police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar unfurled the National Flag, marking the first time since 2002 that the commissioner has hoisted the Tricolour at Kotwal House.

Charminar Zone DCP Khare Kiran Prabhakar, additional DCP Majeed, task force additional DCP Ande Srinivasa Rao and local residents joined the ceremony. Sajjanar announced that medical examinations would be conducted for all individuals under the Hyderabad commissionerate, with health profiles prepared and categorised into A, B, C and D groups to ensure appropriate care and treatment.



Additional CP (Crimes) Srinivasulu, IPS, additional CP (South Range) Tafseer Iqbal, joint CP (Traffic) Joel Davis, IPS, joint CP (North Range) Swetha, DCP CAR headquarters and other senior officers also participated, according to a press release issued by the commissioner.



At the Cyberabad police commissionerate, commissioner Dr M. Ramesh emphasised that policing must function within constitutional limits.



Programmes were also held at the DGP office, the ACB headquarters, and superintendent of police offices across districts. In Hyderabad, DGP B. Shivadhar Reddy attended the celebrations at Parade Ground.



At the ACB head office, director Dr Tarun Joshi hoisted the Tricolour. ACB officers joined students in the programme, distributing notebooks and pens to mark the occasion.



District SPs also celebrated the 77th Republic Day across Telangana. At Nagar Kurnool, SP Patil Sangram Singh Ganpatrao hoisted the flag at the Old Police headquarters parade ground. Similar programmes were held in Mahbubnagar, Narayanpet, Sangareddy and Medak, with SPs and staff participating.

