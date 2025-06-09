Historic Kacheguda Railway Station Adorns New Facade Lighting, Kishan Reddy Will Inaugurate on Monday

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy will inaugurated the tourism ministry-funded facade lighting system at the historic Kacheguda railway station. The `2.23-crore project is meant to beautify the heritage structure through facade lighting, making them more visually appealing.

The Kacheguda station, built in 1916 during the Nizam’s rule in Gothic architectural style, has been illuminated with 785 fixtures. The lighting will help people understand and appreciate the historic importance of the station, a statement said.

The Kacheguda station is also a model of green infrastructure. It has been awarded the platinum rating by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for its commitment to environmental sustainability through green energy use. It is recognized as an energy-efficient station by Indian Railways, and was the first station to introduce digital payment systems.

The station is also set for a massive redevelopment with an investment of Rs 421.66 crore under the Amrit Bharat station scheme, further enhancing passenger facilities and preserving its iconic legacy.