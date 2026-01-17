Historic Cabinet Meet to Be Held in The Heart of The Forest

WARANGAL: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will chair the Cabinet meeting at Medaram on Sunday, the first ever to be held outside Hyderabad. The Chief Minister’s decision to shift the meeting to the tribal heartland is being viewed as a landmark move in Telangana’s political history, intended to highlight the government’s commitment to the welfare of tribals.

The Cabinet will meet at 5 pm at the Haritha Hotel in the vicinity of Sammakka-Saralamma temple. Hosting the meeting at the temple down is also being seen as the government’s determination for the successful conduct of the upcoming Samakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara.

Given that Medaram is situated in a dense forest region near the Chattisgarh border, an area once known for significant Maoist activity, an unprecedented security operation has been put in place. Under the supervision of Mulugu superintendent of police Sudheer Ramnath Kekan, over 5,000 police personnel have been deployed across the region.

The security personnel include top-ranking officers from neighbouring districts including police commissioners Sunpreet Singh of Warangal and Gouse Alam of Karimnagar, and the superintendents of police Shabarish, Sirisetti Sankeerth and Ashok Kumar of Mahbubabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Jagtial, respectively.

The Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (NPDCL) has fast-tracked its infrastructure project. Northern discom managing director Karnati Varun Reddy certified the electricity arrangements as being complete. For the first time, ‘covered conductors’ have been installed to prevent electrical accidents.

The Cabinet is expected to address immediate local grievances and approve final budgets for the Medaram Jatara. Local officials noted that the presence of the Cabinet will provide a much -needed boost to the development of the Mulugu agency region.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss on the schedule for the municipal elections. With the state government announcing ward-wise reservations for the BC, SC and ST communities on Saturday, the Cabinet will approve referring the reservations list to Telangana Election Commission, paving way issuance of notification anytime after January 19.