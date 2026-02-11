Historians Seek Protection of Telangana’s Ancient Roots in Puranic Asmaka

Hyderabad: Historians have urged the state government to protect and develop Sitamaloddi in the Gundaram reserve forest of Peddapalli district, where an inscription providing evidence of Telangana being part of the ancient Asmaka Mahajanapada, one of the 16 Mahajanapadas of ancient India, was discovered.

An epigraphically survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) revealed an early Satavahana site, which yielded 11 inscriptions dated between the 1st and the 5th century CE. In one inscription, Kumara Hakusiri, son of Satakarni I and Naganika, was mentioned as the ruler of Asmaka Rajya, indicating that Telangana was a part of the Asmaka kingdom.

Another inscription discovered in Mukkataraopeṭa in 2020 referred to Balikaya Hakusiri as a small boy, as the ruler of Asmaka Rajyam. The inscription was later broken after taking estampage, said Dr K Muniratnam Reddy, director (epigraphy), ASI.

The inscriptions also shed light on the Satavahanas patronage, revealing support for Buddhism by providing shelter to the monks and making several gifts to them. The Asmaka region, the present-day Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts, with Bodan as capital, was one of the 16 mahājanapadas, which included Magadha, Kosala, Kashi, Anga, and Vajji that flourished in the 6th century BCE.

“It is a very important site historically for Telangana and it should be brought under the protection of the ASI or State Heritage department," Dr Reddy said, adding that the site, which resembles Bhimbetka in Madhya Pradesh. The site also has a Buddhist cave, necessitating inclusion in the Buddhist circuit.

He urged the government to initiate proposals to declare it a protected site and develop it as a tourist destination.

Dr D. Raja Reddy, the chairman of the Numismatic Society of India, and an expert on Satavahana coins, said every discovery is important for understanding early history. "Until now, we had references in the Puranas about the Mahajanapadas. This is strong archaeological evidence, and we request the government to take necessary steps,” he said.

The site was first explored by photo journalist Ravinder Reddy, whose agricultural land is located adjacent to the site. "After noticing the rock paintings, I have informed rock art expert BM Reddy and later brought to the notice of the ASI director recognising its archaeological importance," he added.