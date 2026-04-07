Historians Attempt to Protest Against Alleged Demolitions of Chiraan Fort Club

Hyderabad: Historians and stakeholders attempted to stage a protest to stop the alleged demolition of the Chiraan Fort Club near Begumpet on Monday. Alleging that a portion of the city’s heritage was being erased, They attempted to go to the site to protest.

Security personnel stopping them on the way, and they ended the protest. Charminar MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali arrived at the spot and spoke with the protestors.

Paigah family scion Obaid Ur Rehman had previously alleged that several portions of the Chiraan Fort Club were being demolished for the construction of a company office space.