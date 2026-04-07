 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Historians Attempt to Protest Against Alleged Demolitions of Chiraan Fort Club

Telangana
7 April 2026 2:18 AM IST

Paigah family scion Obaid Ur Rehman had previously alleged that several portions of the Chiraan Fort Club were being demolished for the construction of a company office space.

Historians Attempt to Protest Against Alleged Demolitions of Chiraan Fort Club
x
Protesters stage a sit-in in front of Chiran Fort Club at Begumpet on Monday. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Historians and stakeholders attempted to stage a protest to stop the alleged demolition of the Chiraan Fort Club near Begumpet on Monday. Alleging that a portion of the city’s heritage was being erased, They attempted to go to the site to protest.

Security personnel stopping them on the way, and they ended the protest. Charminar MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali arrived at the spot and spoke with the protestors.

Paigah family scion Obaid Ur Rehman had previously alleged that several portions of the Chiraan Fort Club were being demolished for the construction of a company office space.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Telangana news 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Prathyush Nallella
About the AuthorPrathyush Nallella

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X