Historian puts spotlight on South India

HYDERABAD: Dr Pradeep Chakravarthy, an acclaimed author, historian, and TEDx speaker, is on a mission to spotlight South India's rich history, often overlooked in school textbooks. His latest book, 'History of South India For Children: From Pre-History to Vijayanagara', aims to educate and inspire readers about the region's diverse heritage through engaging stories of trade, humour, environmental conservation, and jewellery.

Speaking at Saptaparni in the city on Thursday, Dr Chakravarthy shared insights into his passion for history, citing stories from his research. Notably, he discussed the discovery of the oldest bronze image in southern Tamil Nadu's Adichanallur, which raised questions about ancient trade and technological advancements. He also highlighted folk arts' significance and the roles of women in historical South Indian society.

Another story from his research was derived from the book Ramacharita. In this literary work, the poet imagines a debate between rice and ragi, each arguing its superiority. Dr Chakravarthy also referenced the tales of Tenali Rama, which, though likely fictional, are embedded in South Indian literature. "These stories remind us of the importance of diversity in society, where every element, whether rice or ragi, rich or poor, plays a crucial role," he said.

His book, born out of interactive sessions during the lockdown, has garnered positive feedback and interest from schools across India, including smaller towns. Dr Chakravarthy aims to translate the book into regional languages to reach a wider audience of children, making South Indian history accessible and enjoyable.

While hopeful for inclusion in school curricula, Dr Chakravarthy continues his efforts to engage with students and promote a deeper understanding of South India's cultural legacy.

Dr Chakravarthy, who is currently in Hyderabad, when asked why books for children, specifically, he said, "While many historians focus on adult audiences, I chose to fill the gap for children, ensuring they have access to engaging and informative historical narratives," he said.