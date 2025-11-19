Hindutva Alone Can Bring BJP to Power in Telangana: Bandi Sanjay

KARIMNAGAR: Only the Hindutva plank can bring the BJP to power in Telangana, Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Wednesday. Citing the party’s rise from 4 to 48 seats in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections and its victory in the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat, he said these gains proved that Hindutva could galvanise support. He declared that his commitment to Hindutva was absolute and that he was ready to take the ideology to every doorstep and establish “Ram Rajya” in the state.

Sanjay Kumar attended the high-level BJP workers’ meeting in Huzurabad, Karimnagar district, as the chief guest in view of the upcoming local body elections.

Addressing the gathering, the minister questioned why, despite the Narendra Modi government extending welfare schemes to all communities, including Muslims and Christians, Muslim voters “continue to unite in mosques before elections to vote against the BJP.” He asked why an “80 per cent Hindu vote bank” is criticised when a “12 per cent Muslim vote bank” is accepted. He justified his stand by citing incidents of attacks on Hindus and temples in the state and elsewhere.

He then launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, dismissing its upcoming ‘Telangana Rising Festival’ as a “Downfall Festival.” He accused the government of failing to implement any of its 420 promises and six guarantees made during the last Assembly elections, including financial aid to farmers, unemployment allowance and housing schemes.

On the local body polls, Sanjay Kumar alleged that the Congress government lacked sincerity in conducting the panchayat elections and was proceeding only to access Central funds. He said panchayats would struggle without development funds if Congress candidates were elected, as most funds come from the Centre through schemes such as the 15th Finance Commission and NREGS. He urged voters to support BJP candidates to ensure village development.

He also announced the launch of the Kashaya Samar Bheri campaign to highlight what he called the two-year failures of the Congress government and the 10-year failures of the previous BRS government. As part of the campaign, a signature collection drive and distribution of pamphlets listing the Congress government’s failures will begin on November 26 across the Karimnagar Parliamentary Constituency. The collected signatures will later be submitted to officials as a mark of public discontent, he added.