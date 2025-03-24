Hindus organised Iftar party in Afzalgunj

Hyderabad: Hindus from Hyderabad Old Tyres Dealers Association in a mark of communal outreach organised an Iftar party for Muslims at Osman Shahi Road, Afzalgunj, on Monday. This tradition has been followed for 15 years.



Manohar Lal Yadav, association president, along with vice-president Rakesh Lal Yadav and coordinator Syed Azeemuddin organised this year’s event. Around Rs1.5 lakh was spent on the Iftar. The feast included many varieties of fruits and chicken and mutton biryani.



“We serve food every year during Ramzan. Anyone, irrespective of any religion, can join the party. Around 500 people attend this Iftar annually,” said Rakesh Lal Yadav.





Azeemuddin said that the gathering symbolised the unity between Hindus and Muslims in the market. “Every year, arrangements are made for Muslims who are fasting, and anyone passing by is welcome to join,” he said.

Chandu Bai, general secretary of the association, stressed that the Iftar party reflected the strong bond shared by Hindus and Muslims in the area.



