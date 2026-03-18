Hindu–Muslim Goodwill Iftar Party Held to Promote Unity

Hyderabad: JAIHO (Jaibharat Association for Integrity, Harmony & Oneness) organised a Hindu-Muslim goodwill iftar on Tuesday evening at Raunaq’s Estate in Jubilee Hills. The gathering brought together people from different faiths and communities to promote brotherhood, unity, and secular values.

The event was attended by Raunaq Yar Khan of the Asaf Jahi dynasty, JAIHO founder V. Ramanamurthy and host, apart from several social leaders and members of voluntary organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Raunaq Yar Khan said Hyderabad had a long tradition of communal harmony and inclusiveness. He noted that events like the iftar gathering help strengthen bonds between communities and uphold the secular legacy of the Nizam family.