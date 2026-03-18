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Hindu–Muslim Goodwill Iftar Party Held to Promote Unity

Telangana
18 March 2026 12:33 AM IST

Leaders emphasise communal harmony & the spirit of unity in diversity.

Hindu–Muslim Goodwill Iftar Party Held to Promote Unity
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The event was attended by Raunaq Yar Khan of the Asaf Jahi dynasty, JAIHO founder V. Ramanamurthy and host, apart from several social leaders and members of voluntary organisations. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: JAIHO (Jaibharat Association for Integrity, Harmony & Oneness) organised a Hindu-Muslim goodwill iftar on Tuesday evening at Raunaq’s Estate in Jubilee Hills. The gathering brought together people from different faiths and communities to promote brotherhood, unity, and secular values.

The event was attended by Raunaq Yar Khan of the Asaf Jahi dynasty, JAIHO founder V. Ramanamurthy and host, apart from several social leaders and members of voluntary organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Raunaq Yar Khan said Hyderabad had a long tradition of communal harmony and inclusiveness. He noted that events like the iftar gathering help strengthen bonds between communities and uphold the secular legacy of the Nizam family.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Asaf Jahi Dynasty iftar party 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
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