Hindu Minor Girls Targeted By Drug Racketeers In Old City: Bandi Sanjay

HYDERABAD: Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar claimed that a drug racket in the Old Citywas ﻿ targeting migrant Hindu minor girls for abduction, drug addiction, and sexual assault. Despite multiple complaints, local police had failed to investigate, allegedly acting under pressure from the MIM, Sanjay claimed while speaking at the state BJP office here.

He claimed that a minor victim was kidnapped for six days, drugged, raped repeatedly. Sanjay said that if the government did not take immediate action to dismantle the alleged drug gangs, the BJP would mobilise Hindu youths in the Old City to form protection squads that would confront the criminals. He threatened to personally intervene in the operations if necessary and would deploy Central forces to restore order, if required.

He also announced that that strict action will be taken against certain members of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) for engaging in corrupt practices. These members are accused of denying opportunities to talented cricketers from rural areas, favoring players admitted to city-based private clubs in exchange for hefty bribes.

He said parents of promising young cricketers have approached him with compelling evidence of malpractice by some HCA officials. He confirmed that the matter has already been brought to the attention of the Rachakonda police commissioner. Sanjay vowed to raise the issue of large-scale bribery related to team selections with the BCCI.

Meanwhile, Telangana District Cricket Association chairman Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy called on Sanjay to order a CBI probe into the so-called “Note for Selection” scam within the HCA.