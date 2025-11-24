HILT a Land Looting Scam: Aleti

Hyderabad: BJP floor leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy has strongly criticised the Telangana state government’s Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation (HILT) Policy, calling it a “land looting” policy driven by profit motives. The state government recently issued GO-27 on November 22, 2025, converting 9,292 acres of industrial estates and parks within the Outer Ring Road into multi-use zones.



Addressing a press conference, Maheshwar Reddy accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's administration of orchestrating a massive land scam estimated at Rs 6.29 lakh crore by undervaluing these lands for conversion at just 30% of the Sub-Registrar Office (SRO) rates. He alleged that this undervaluation allows officials and ministers to unjustly benefit while selling prime land far below market value.

He argued that while the state could potentially clear all of its debts using the revenue from these lands, the government was instead facilitating a corrupt scheme to enrich a few. Maheshwar Reddy urged the immediate suspension and legislative discussion of the policy before any further steps are taken, accusing the administration of using the policy to protect the Chief Minister's political position by building reserve funds to go for political war allegedly linked to the Gandhi family as well.

The BJP leader also criticised the Congress government for misusing the policy to continue their hold over the state and suggested that industrial lands could be better used for public benefit, like housing and integrated townships, rather than being turned into a “land bank” for profiteering. He highlighted that the policy’s land conversion rates were inconsistent, with blatant undervaluation which he termed a scam, and warned of serious consequences if the scheme is not reconsidered for discussion in the Assembly.