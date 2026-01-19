Hills of Garbage Rise In Hyderabad’s IT Zone

Hyderabad: Two massive piles of garbage — one comprising debris from cellar excavation near the Shilpa Layout flyover close to IKEA, and the other a mix of construction debris, discarded furniture, clothes and other waste on the road leading to Madhapur from Meenakshi Building — have become a major nuisance for commuters, passersby and employees working in nearby commercial establishments.

Rising like hills in the middle of the IT corridor, the mounds have earned the moniker “garbage mountains” among locals. Most of the buildings surrounding the sites are office space providers and commercial establishments, adding to the concerns over public health and hygiene.

The garbage piles have existed for nearly two years. While dumping near the Shilpa Layout flyover has stopped in recent months, reportedly due to VIP movement in the area and the intervention of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials who lodged police complaints and installed CCTV cameras, dumping continues unabated along the Madhapur road stretch.

Commuters using the road leading to Madhapur have urged authorities to take similar action there as well. “If dumping can be stopped at one location, it should be stopped at the other too,” said a daily commuter.

Verification revealed that such debris mounds are likely to recur during major construction activity. When high-rise projects or large office complexes are taken up, excavated debris is often dumped in open plots, eventually forming large heaps. This debris is later reused for filling and levelling land parcels before construction resumes.

However, passersby said the situation on Madhapur road was far worse, as construction and demolition waste is being dumped along with household garbage. “The dust from cellar excavation itself affects our health. But mixing garbage with debris has made things worse with every passing day,” a commuter said.

“During gusty winds, visibility drops and riding becomes risky, especially for motorists without proper helmets,” said an employee of a software company in the area.

While the garbage pile near the Shilpa Layout flyover mainly caused dust pollution, the one on the Madhapur road has resulted in a mosquito menace and a foul stench. “The authorities should ensure daily fogging and sprinkling of water during windy conditions. These garbage mountains are an eyesore,” said a nurse working at a nearby hospital.

GHMC officials said both sites fall under their jurisdiction and that police cases had been booked earlier. “Even if it is private land, no individual or organisation is permitted to dump debris or garbage. A case was registered earlier as it posed a health hazard,” a GHMC official said.

He added that dumping near the flyover had stopped after CCTV cameras were installed and temporary barricades were put up. “We will inspect the other location as well to check for violations and take necessary action,” the official said.