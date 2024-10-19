Hike Old Age Pensions in Phases

Nalgonda: Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Friday called upon the state government to implement the promised increase in old age pensions to Rs 4,000 per month in a phased manner, in view of the financial constraints.

Speaking at a media conference held at his camp office, Sukender Reddy emphasised that the previous administration had burdened the state with significant debts. "Considering the current financial condition, the government should increase the pension of the elderly by Rs 500 each month until it reaches the promised Rs 4,000," he stated.

Sukender Reddy also addressed issues related to the Musi Riverfront Development Project initiated by the former BRS government. He said those who had been relocated had rented out their 2BHK flats and continued to stay on the Musi riverbed. He urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to take decisive measures to prevent such occurrences in the ongoing Musi River revival efforts.

Further, Sukender Reddy raised concerns farmers in villages along the Musi River in Yadadri-Bhongir, Suryapet, and Nalgonda districts using the polluted water for raising crops. "The people in these areas are hesitant to consume paddy and vegetables grown with contaminated water. Cleaning the Musi River is essential to ensure the safety and health of these communities," he added.