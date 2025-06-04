Highly Decomposed Body Of Woman Stuffed In Suitcase Found At Bachupally

Hyderabad: A highly decomposed body of a woman stuffed in a suitcase was found in a secluded place at Vijaya Durga Owners Association Colony in Bachupally on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident came to light when the residents complained of foul smell emanating from the isolated place covered with bushes and alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot and found a maroon colour suitcase.

When the suitcase was opened, the police constables found the body of a woman aged between 25 and 35 years. The woman was clad in maroon ‘salwar kameez’.

Kukatpally Assistant Commissioner of Police, E Ravi Kiran Reddy said that persons known to the woman could have killed her elsewhere and dumped the body after stuffing it in the suitcase in bushes at Bachupally to conceal her identity.

The incident might have happened 10 to 12 days ago as the body became highly decomposed making it difficult for the police to identify it. The police shifted the body to Gandhi hospital mortuary for conducting an autopsy.

As the body was in a decomposed state, the police could not find any external injury marks. No head injury was found. “We are waiting for the autopsy report to know the cause of death. Once we know it, we will try to look for missing cases of women and intensify our investigation,” Kiran Reddy.

He said the persons known to the woman could be behind the incident and added that efforts were on to check the footage of CCTVs all along the Bachupally till the place where the body was found to trace persons who dumped the body.