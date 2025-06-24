Higher Education Panel Launches First Issue Of Journal

Hyderabad:The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) launched the first issue of the ‘Telangana Journal of Higher Education’ (TJHE) on Monday, a state-backed peer-reviewed publication to boost research and policy thinking in academia. TGCHE chairman Prof. V Balakista Reddy described the journal as “more than a publication — it is a movement”.

The journal, which will be published twice a year, is part of a larger three-part strategy by TGCHE that includes a monthly newsletter and formal collaborations with national academic bodies. Prof. Reddy also announced that TGCHE was supporting the Centre’s ‘One Nation One Subscription (ONOS)’ initiative to widen digital access and reduce institutional disparities. He said that a new collaboration with Inflibnet would extend academic tools such as Shodhganga and SOUL to all public universities in the state.



TJHE will feature research across disciplines, from pedagogy and technology to law, architecture, and curriculum reform. Vice-Chairman-II Prof. S.K. Mahamood called it a collective step forward in research-led progress, while secretary Prof. Sriram Venkatesh described the journal as the chairman’s long-standing vision brought to life.



The first issue features contributions from over a dozen scholars across the country which covers topics such as AI in engineering, podcast-based learning, mobile applications for language literacy, and the ethical dilemmas around surveillance and data privacy in academic settings.