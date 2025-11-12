High-Voltage Drama During Jubilee Hills Polls

Hyderabad:High drama unfolded during the polling for the Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection on Tuesday, as multiple political leaders across parties were booked for violating the model code of conduct (MCC) and for creating disturbances at polling centres.

Two Congress MLAs — Beerla Ilaiah of Alair and Jatoth Ram Chander Naik of Dornakal — along with Naik’s follower Maloth Ramdas, were booked at Madhuranagar police station for MCC violations. In a separate incident, former BRS MLAs Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and Methuku Anand were booked by Borabanda police on similar charges.



As polling drew to a close, the Madhuranagar police registered a separate case of criminal trespass and road obstruction against BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, party candidate Maganti Sunitha, Pochampally Srinivas and corporator Shyamala.



Panjagutta ACP P. Murali Krishna said the case was registered suo motu following reports of clashes near a function hall in Yousufguda, where the leaders allegedly entered the premises without permission. “A case has been booked under charges of criminal trespass and obstruction of the road,” he said.



Meanwhile, BRS leaders accused Congress workers of sheltering outsiders inside the function hall to facilitate “vote rigging.” The protests quickly escalated, causing traffic disruption as party cadres raised slogans of “We want justice” on the road outside. The day’s incidents added tension to an otherwise peaceful polling process, with police maintaining tight security to prevent further clashes.