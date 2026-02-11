High Turnout Across Warangal Municipalities

Warangal: Polling in 12 municipalities of the erstwhile Warangal district on Wednesday recorded high voter participation, with Wardhannapet registering the highest turnout at 86.23 per cent.

According to official figures, Narsampet recorded 85.21 per cent turnout, followed by Station Ghanpur at 84.47 per cent. Parakal and Mulugu crossed the 80 per cent mark, registering 80.16 per cent and 80.41 per cent respectively. Maripeda (79.65 per cent), Kesamudram (79.5 per cent) and Jangaon (79.06 per cent) also reported substantial polling.

District collector Dr Satya Sharada, who monitored the process, said the turnout reflected effective voter awareness efforts and smooth management of polling stations.

Bhupalpally recorded the lowest turnout at 58.81 per cent. Mahbubabad registered 66.62 per cent and Thorrur 68.93 per cent. Counting of votes is scheduled for Friday, February 13, with results expected later in the day.

Municipality Total Voting %

Mahabubabad 66.62

Jangaon 79.06

Narsampet 85.21

Parakal 80.16

Thorrur 68.93

Station Ghanpur 84.47

Kesamudram 79.5

Mulugu 80.41

Maripeda 79.65

Dornakal 73

Wardhannapet 86.23

Bhupalpally 58.81