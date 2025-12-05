Telangana's High-ranking Officials Under ACB Radar for Business Interests

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is tracking high-ranking officials, who are working for a long time at one place or department without a transfer for years. They are under the ACB scanner for operating businesses in violation of the state government’s rules.

After arresting some high-profile errant officers for amassing illegal assets, sources said that the ACB had obtained leads on some officials’ corrupt activities.

According to ACB officials, “The anti-graft body during its raids recovered `2 crore cash and several illegal assets from TGSPDCL assistant divisional engineer Ambedkar Erugu. During the investigation, the ACB found that Ambedkar is a director of chemical company Amtaar Chemicals Private Limited at Yadadri district.”In another incident, the ACB arrested the Ranga Reddy district surveys and land records assistant director K. Srinivasulu for amassing illegal assets. During the probe, it was found that Srinivasulu was running a rice mill in Narayanpet.Similarly, the agency also conducted raids on the residences of C. Muralidhar Rao, former engineer-in-chief of the irrigation and CAD department, found that he runs a solar power project in Zaheerabad.

The ACB also arrested Bhookya Hari Ram, engineer-in-chief, irrigation and CAD department, for possessing illegal assets and investments in Amaravati. He played a key role in the Kaleshwaram project.