High quality ganja seized from three persons in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise department here on Saturday arrested three persons on charges of selling ganja to persons known to them in Banjara Hills.



The arrested have been identified as D Raj Kumar, P Varshit and Surya, all natives of Warangal. Two more persons D Deepak Kumar and T Bhanu Teja Reddy, both natives of Khammam were absconding. Acting on a tip-off, Excise department’s State Task Force (STF) Inspector Chandrasekhar Goud intercepted Raj Kumar, Varshit and Surya on Road No.36 in Banjara Hills and detained them.

As many as 3.2 kgs of ganja, 34 grams of high quality OG Kush ganja, two bikes and three mobile phones were seized from the possession of the arrested persons. Deepak Kumar and Reddy with the help of three arrested persons were allegedly selling ganja to persons known to them, officials said.