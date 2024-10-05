 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

High quality ganja seized from three persons in Banjara Hills

Telangana
M Srinivas
5 Oct 2024 12:27 PM GMT
High quality ganja seized from three persons in Banjara Hills
x
The Prohibition and Excise department here on Saturday arrested three persons on charges of selling ganja to persons known to them in Banjara Hills. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise department here on Saturday arrested three persons on charges of selling ganja to persons known to them in Banjara Hills.

The arrested have been identified as D Raj Kumar, P Varshit and Surya, all natives of Warangal. Two more persons D Deepak Kumar and T Bhanu Teja Reddy, both natives of Khammam were absconding. Acting on a tip-off, Excise department’s State Task Force (STF) Inspector Chandrasekhar Goud intercepted Raj Kumar, Varshit and Surya on Road No.36 in Banjara Hills and detained them.

As many as 3.2 kgs of ganja, 34 grams of high quality OG Kush ganja, two bikes and three mobile phones were seized from the possession of the arrested persons. Deepak Kumar and Reddy with the help of three arrested persons were allegedly selling ganja to persons known to them, officials said.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Excise department Ganja seized Special Task Force High-quality ganja 
India Southern States Telangana 
M Srinivas
About the AuthorM Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick