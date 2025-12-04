High Latency in ATS Messages Hit Delhi Airport Ops: Minister Mohol

Hyderabad: Union minister of state Murlidhar Mohol clarified that a high latency in air traffic service (ATS) messages hit the Delhi airport on at 11 am on November 6, delaying the aeronautical fixed telecommunication network (AFTN) messages like flight plans and air defence clearances. This caused delays in 397 scheduled passenger aircraft departures from November 6 to 8.

Replying to a question by BJP MP Etala Rajendar in the Lok Sabha, Mohol listed out steps to prevent a recurrence, and detailed that Airport Authority of India (AAI)'s replacement of the IP-based automatic message switching system (AMSS) with the advanced air traffic services message handling system (AMHS). AAI was also directed to conduct a comprehensive audit of communication, navigation, and surveillance (CNS) equipment across airports to assess condition, reliability, and lifecycle. He said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation had inspected the AMSS glitch, which resulted in upgrading the database servers for enhanced performance.

Rajendar raised questions about the glitch at the Delhi airport, saying it led to the delay or cancellation of over 800 flights and affected a lakh passengers. He asked queried if the civil aviation ministry had instructed the AAI to upgrade systems at busy airports, ordered inquiries into maintenance or cybersecurity lapses, and if DGCA had bolstered resilience measures.