High Inflows From Maha Increases Water Levels In Projects

NIZAMABAD: Heavy inflows continued into the Sriramsagar and Nizamsagar projects in the undivided Nizamabad district, following heavy rainfall in neighbouring Maharashtra, which increased the flow of the Godavari River and its tributary Manjeera. Irrigation officials in Telangana are coordinating with their counterparts in Maharashtra.

During the current rainy season, the Sriramsagar project alone has received around 600 tmc ft of water from upstream areas. Floodwaters were released downstream into the Godavari and the Indiramma flood flow canal. By Friday night, the water level at Sriramsagar had reached 1,086.30 feet, with storage of 64.036 tmc ft.

On Friday, the project recorded peak inflows of 4 lakh cusecs and 3.15 lakh cusecs, with outflows of 2.61 lakh cusecs. Given the highest inflow of 46 tmc ft in a 24-hour period on August 29, officials kept all 39 gates lifted to release water downstream.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, SRSP Assistant Executive Engineer K. Ravi said inflows would continue for the next two days from Maharashtra. “We have alerted people along the Godavari banks in Nizamabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, and other districts. As per higher authorities’ instructions, discharge through spillway gates will gradually be increased up to 3 lakh cusecs. All departments have been advised to remain alert and take precautions,” he said.

Meanwhile, inflows into the century-old Nizamsagar project have also risen. The project’s water level reached 1401.87 feet against its full reservoir level of 1405.00 feet, with storage at 13.525 tmc ft compared to its full capacity of 17.802 tmc ft. On Friday, the project recorded peak inflows of 88,959 cusecs, equal to the outflows. Thirteen gates were lifted to release water into the downstream of the Manjeera River.