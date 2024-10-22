High Drama Over Murder of Congress Leader Ganga Reddy in Jagtial

Karimnagar: Tension on Tuesday prevailed on Jagtial and Dharmapuri highway when senior Congress leader and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy along with DCC president and Dharmapuri MLA Adluri Laxman Kumar held a road blockade protesting the murder of his close aide and Congress party ex-MPTC Maru Gangi Reddy, 53.

Maru Ganga Reddy was brutally killed by unidentified persons early Tuesday morning here at Jabithapur village of Jagtial district. Gangi Reddy was heading towards his home on his bike from a hotel when assailants in a car hit his bike from the rear and attacked him with knives. He died when his family was shifting him to a hospital.

Later, Jeevan Reddy along with other Congress leaders and his family members staged a rasta roko on the highway demanding immediate action against the culprits.

Police tightened security in Jagtial town to prevent untoward incidents. To prevent heavy traffic jam, they diverted vehicles through the by-pass road.

SP Ashok Kumar urged the MLC to withdraw the dharna assuring him that the police would take stringent action against the culprits. But Jeevan Reddy pleaded with the SP to leave them alone.

Jeevan Reddy questioned police as to why they did not provide security to Ganga Reddy when his family approached them several times sensing threats to his life from Santosh, a rowdy sheeter.

People are not able to understand which government is running in Jagtial whether it is BRS or Congress. When there was no safety to Congress party leaders in Jagtial, what is the situation of common people, he added.

TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud called Jeevan Reddy. But Reddy expressed his pain, saying even though he served the party for over four decades, the party has not given him recognition and he was feeling suffocated being in the party.

Before Mahesh Kumar tried to convince him, Jeevan Reddy cut the phone. He expressed anger at the government chief and DCC president Adluri Laxman Kumar for ill-treating him and his followers.

Meanwhile, police registered a case after receiving a complaint from the family members of Ganga Reddy.