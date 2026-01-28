High Court Warns Finance Ministry on Credit Data PIL

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted a final opportunity to the Union finance ministry to file its counter affidavit by March 17, 2026, against a Public Interest Litigation pending since 2021. The PIL seeks directions to restrain Credit Information Companies, including TransUnion CIBIL, Equifax, Experian and CRIF High Mark, from collecting, processing and disseminating citizens’ personal data through credit score reports. The court warned that failure to comply would invite the imposition of costs.

The petitioner has challenged the Credit Information Companies (Amendment) Regulations, 2021, notified on November 29, 2021, by the Reserve Bank of India. Notices in the matter were earlier issued to the RBI, the Union finance ministry and the credit bureaus on December 3, 2021, and May 9, 2023, but counter affidavits have not yet been filed.



Hearing the case, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin directed the principal secretary, ministry of finance, Government of India, to adhere strictly to the timeline, and cautioned counsel for the Union finance ministry over continued non-compliance.





