High Court Verdict a Crushing Blow to Telangana Congress Government, Says BJP State President

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP president N. Ramachandra Rao welcomed the High Court’s verdict on the Group-I examination, calling it a “slap in the face” of the Congress-led state government. Rao said the court’s decision was the direct outcome of the BJP’s relentless fight supporting thousands of Group-I aspirants left stranded by the government’s “mismanagement”.

Ramchander Rao condemned the Revanth Reddy government’s “inability” to conduct even a single examination properly. He described the government as :stubborn and negligent” and said it was “recklessly gambling with the futures of aspirants who had pinned their hopes on fair recruitment.”

The BJP chief highlighted what he called widespread irregularities orchestrated by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) at every stage —from the flawed initial notifications to the flawed evaluation of answer sheets. The High Court’s order mandating re-evaluation of the answer scripts, Ramchander Rao said, was a major judicial reprimand to a government that has repeatedly passed the buck instead of providing transparent and credible recruitment processes.

Ramchander Rao noted that an unusually large number of selections came from a single exam room at a particular centre. He praised Union ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with other BJP leaders, for protesting the exam irregularities and evaluation discrepancies. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s persistent agitation on behalf of the aspirants was also acknowledged as a key force in exposing the irregularities.

Ramchander Rao also questioned the government on its promise for an annual job calendar for unemployed youth, which has remained unfulfilled. He asked the government to heed the High Court’s stern rebuke and learn from its failures instead of continuing to play with the livelihoods of thousands of unemployed youth.

“This verdict is not just a setback but a clear public indictment of a government that has repeatedly failed in its duty to youth and governance,” Raamchander Rao said. He vowed that BJP would continue its fight for transparency, fairness, and justice for all aspirants until every irregularity is rectified and the future of the state’s youth is secured.