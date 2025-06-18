High Court: Take Panel Views On Durgam Cheruvu FTL

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court directed GHMC to consider the recommendations of the five-member committee constituted earlier, for re-fixation of the full tank level (FTL) of Durgam Cheruvu.



On 16.10.2018, the then government had constituted the committee, comprising the GHMC chief city planner; Rangareddy joint collector; GHMC irrigation superintending engineer; HMDA director planning and HMDA-lakes superintending engineer. The committee after detailed discussions and deliberations filed its recommendations.



The court while disposing a petition filed by Amar Society at Guttala Begumpet, which complained that the place for amenities had been occupied by private persons, directed the GHMC to follow the recommendations of committee. The court also directed it complete the entire exercise within eight weeks.



The committee observed that the most of the constructions in Amar Society were in the approved layout and as per the building permissions given by the Serilinagmapally gram panchayat/municipality about 20 years ago. New constructions have not been permitted since 2020, that is since the Durgam Cheruvu FTL was refixed by irrigation department and litigation is continuing.



The committee opined that it was desirable to put an end to this long-pending litigation by a taking practical stand based on the developments that have taken place during last two decades. This would help in regularising town planning norms and demolishing structures that did not comply with the norms.





Telangana High Court: Egos Fuel Futile Family Land Feuds

Hyderabad:Justice B. Vijayasen Reddy of the Telangana High Court expressed serious concern over the rising number of property disputes among family members, especially over small parcels of land. He emphasised the emotional and financial toll such conflicts imposed, and said that ego often drove these feuds rather than the actual value of the property.



The case involved a 270-square yard plot contested by six individuals, Justice Reddy remarked that the disputes often yielded no real benefit and suggested that courts should take custody of disputed properties during legal proceedings.

He opined that a framework should be evolved similar to the insolvency professional model, where an expert could manage and distribute the assets neutrally.



The judge also advised that children should avoid claiming ancestral property during their parents' lifetime, in order to maintain family unity.

One of the family members filed a petition to enforce a demolition order against an illegal construction in Suryapet and requested equal distribution of the land afterwards. The court instructed the Suryapet municipality to implement its February 2024 order and submit a status report. The next hearing is scheduled for July 28.





Court Denies Anticipatory Bail to Kaushik

Hyderabad:The Telangana High court refused to grant anticipatory bail to BRS Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy in a case of alleged ransom demand, and directed the public prosecutor to file a counter affidavit.

The MLA had filed the anticipatory bail petition in the case registered against him in the Subedari police station and adjourned the criminal petition to June 24. On Monday, Justice K. Lakshman had dismissed Kaushik Reddy’s petition seeking quashing of the FIR.



During the course of hearing, the MLA’s T.V. Ramana Rao had pleaded for relief from arrest at least till the anticipatory bail petition was decided.



Counsel informed the court that the complainant Katta Uma Devi, before the Subedari police, had levelled baseless allegations stating that the MLA had made ransom calls to her husband demanding `25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. He contended that the complaint had been lodged with a delay of one and a half years.