Telangana High Court Raps CS’s Handling Of Prohibited Lands

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court came down heavily on the Chief Secretary for repeatedly failing to comply with its directions in the matter of furnishing details of land notified as prohibited under Section 22A of the Registration Act, 1908. The court warned that no further indulgence would be shown and directed the Chief Secretary to file an affidavit within a week, failing which he must personally appear before the bench.

With scores of petitions piling before the court complaining of the registration department refusing to register their properties stating they were on the prohibited list, Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti had on August 25 directed the Chief Secretary to instruct collectors to prepare land parcels in the prohibition lists of their respective districts afresh and convey them to the relevant sub-registrars within nine weeks.



The judge had also directed the Chief Secretary to file an affidavit by September 3 on compliance. By that date, neither did the Chief Secretary file an affidavit nor a petition seeking exemption. Justice Anil Kumar remarked: “This is not expected from the office of the Chief Secretary. It reflects poorly on the functioning of the state’s highest executive office”.

Government counsel for revenue Katram Muralidhar Reddy produced a memo dated September 1 directing the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, the endowments commissioner, the Waqf Board CEO and all district collectors to furnish details of land falling under Section 22A so that they could be circulated to sub-registrar offices. It also noted that a committee had been constituted, as per earlier court orders, to consider grievances of persons affected by such notifications.

Muralidhar Reddy said the committee was empowered to examine relevant records and then pass a reasoned order either accepting or rejecting the grievance by confirming/ deleting/ modifying any such property from the notified list of properties.



The bench was not satisfied, reiterating that what was required was a sworn affidavit from the Chief Secretary confirming steps taken. The judge observed that while administrative steps were being shown on paper, the absence of the mandated affidavit demonstrated disregard for judicial directions.



Government counsel requested one more week to enable the Chief Secretary to place the affidavit on record. Reluctantly granting the request, the bench made it clear this was the “last opportunity.” The matter has been adjourned to September 10.



“By that time , the Chief Secretary shall file an affidavit within a week. If not, he shall be present personally without fail. No indulgence shall be shown on the next occasion, the Court cautioned that strict action would follow any further neglect.