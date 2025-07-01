High Court Irked With Telangana Over Fire Service Rules Delay

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court expressed dissatisfaction over the delay of the state government and the Chief Secretary in informing the court on the status of framing of Telangana Fire Service Subordinate Service Rules.

A division bench comprising Justice P. Sam Koshy and Justice Nandikonda Narsing Rao said the Chief Secretary would have to appear before the court on July 16 if the rules were not framed by then.



The bench was dealing with a petition complaining that the government had not framed the rules. GO 568 dated November 24 1992, which prescribe AP Fire Service Subordinate Service Rules, were not enforced due to the several conditions and absence of General Clauses Act.

For four months, the court had asked government counsels to submit the status of framing of rules. In April, the court had given the last date as June 16. When the government did not do so, the court had observed that the government was not serious in framing the rules except for sending the file from one department to another.

When the case came up for hearing, the government pleader produced a correspondence made by the Special Chief Secretary to the government and sought one more adjournment.



This angered the court which deprecated the approach of the government. The court observed that this approach by the authorities had compelled it to call upon the Chief Secretary and others to explain why the state government was reluctant to frame the rules.



The court remarked that such a request itself clearly indicated the lethargic approach of the government.





HC Stays Orders Given to Model School Staff

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court on Monday stayed proceedings of the implementation of the Presidential Order 2018 for employees working in model schools.



The court granted stay on two memos issued separately by the education department and the director of school education to organise posts in the Telangana Model Schools Secondary Education Society into new zonal cadres and allocate the employees into the local cadres in accordance with the Presidential Order, 2018.



A division bench comprising Justice P. Sam Koshy and Justice Nandikonda Narsinga Rao was dealing with a petition filed by several postgraduate teachers (PGTs) challenging the memos. They also challenged the validity of Section 97 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 which amended certain clauses of Article 371 (D) of the Constitution.



Advocate B. Ramulu and Phani Bhushan representing the petitioners argued that the Presidential Order 2018 itself was ultra vires, as it was amended without following the procedure and mandate contemplated under Article 368.



Counsel Ramulu also submitted that the Presidential Order was applicable only to state government employees working in civil posts. He argued that the petitioners were working under a society which was registered under Societies Act and they could not be counted as government employees under the Presidential Order, 2018.





HC summons cops over sex workers

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court on Wednesday summoned police officials along the law secretary on July 14, in a writ plea filed by Prajwala, an NGO working in the space of rehabilitation of sex workers. A panel comprising Justice P. Sam Koshy and Justice N. Narshing Rao was was dissatisfied at the absence of any representation on the part of the government in a matter of such serious consequences.

The writ petition was filed complaining of systemic failure to sieve perpetrators from victims of sex trafficking. Narrating its earlier experience, Prajwala pointed out that III Additional Chief Magistrate, Hyderabad, overruled objections and directed the rescue home to house known accused persons. It was the case of the petitioner that certain persons who have been arrayed as accused in earlier incidents of trafficking are now described as victims and placed alongside victims.



Counsel for the petitioner, Deepak Misra, argued that such juxtapositioning of persons accused of trafficking and victims made a mockery of the rehabilitation process. In the first week of June the panel voiced concern in the matter and required the state to come up with a road map. With no representation from the government representing home department, the panel was visibly unhappy.