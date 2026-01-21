High Court Grants Centre Four Weeks to File Compliance Report on Damagundam Navy Radar Project

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court gave the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change four weeks to file an updated compliance report on the Stage II forest clearance approvals in regard to the establishment of the Navy radar station at Damagundam in Vikarabad district. The Navy submitted a compliance report in a sealed cover, relating to compensatory afforestation for its Extremely Low Frequency (ELF) radar station.



A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin was hearing public interest litigations challenging land allocation and establishment of the project on forest land, alleging that it had an adverse impact on flora, fauna and biodiversity in the surrounding areas. As the establishment was coming up, the petitioners demanded compliance of compensatory afforestation programmes and protection of flora and fauna in the vicinity.



During a previous hearing, the court had directed the Union and state forest departments to file status and compliance reports. According to the Navy, it has deposited funds voluntarily with the forest department for the purpose of compensatory afforestation, though the Central agency has an exemption.



On Tuesday, it was informed that the Union forest ministry had written to its regional office in Chennai and to the Telangana government seeking updated information on the compliance of Stage II forest clearance approvals. On this basis, the Centre sought four weeks to enable the ministry to place a detailed report on record regarding compliance with various environmental conditions attached to the project.







Sushil Kumar Mishra, A.P. Ravi Appointed Judicial Members of Hyderabad GST Tribunal

Hyderabad:Sushil Kumar Mishra and A.P. Ravi were on Tuesday appointed members (judicial) to the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), Hyderabad bench. Duvvuri Krishna Srinivas was appointed technical member (Centre). The appointment of the technical member representing the state is yet to be made.



The tribunal is functioning from a temporary court located at GST Bhavan, Basheerbagh, Hyderabad. The permanent premises of the tribunal have been earmarked on the eighth and ninth floors of BSNL Bhavan, Adarshnagar, Hyderabad.

Special ED Court Fines Former TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash ₹1,000 for Ignoring Summons



Hyderabad:The Special Court here dealing with Enforcement Directorate cases on Tuesday imposed a `1,000 fine on V. Ravi Prakash, former CEO of TV-9 media network, for his failure to comply with a summons issued by the investigation agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Prakash had ignored the summons to appear before the ED. Following his non-compliance, a complaint was registered against him. The ED court on Tuesday found convicted Prakash and sentenced him to pay `500 each under Sections 174 and Section 175 of the IPC. If he defaults on the payment, he has to face simple imprisonment for one week each under the sections.



