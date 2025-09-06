 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana High Court Directs Status Quo On PACS

Telangana
DC Correspondent
6 Sept 2025 1:24 AM IST

High Court directs The order came in a writ petition filed by the State Agricultural Cooperative Societies Employees Association, represented by its president Bosupalli Ganesh and 11 others.

Telangana High Court Directs Status Quo On PACS
x
Telangana High Court.

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court has ordered that status quo be maintained till further orders on the proposed implementation of the uniform human resources (HR) policy for employees of primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS). The order came in a writ petition filed by the State Agricultural Cooperative Societies Employees Association, represented by its president Bosupalli Ganesh and 11 others.

The petitioners challenged the circular issued on August 22 this year by the convener of the Telangana Cooperative Apex Bank Limited, who also heads the PACS Cell and acts as convener of the State Level Empowered Committee (SLEC). The petitioners represented by advocate K. Buchi Babu argued that the circular was issued without affording them a fair opportunity.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana High Court 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X