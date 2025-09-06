Telangana High Court Directs Status Quo On PACS

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court has ordered that status quo be maintained till further orders on the proposed implementation of the uniform human resources (HR) policy for employees of primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS). The order came in a writ petition filed by the State Agricultural Cooperative Societies Employees Association, represented by its president Bosupalli Ganesh and 11 others.

The petitioners challenged the circular issued on August 22 this year by the convener of the Telangana Cooperative Apex Bank Limited, who also heads the PACS Cell and acts as convener of the State Level Empowered Committee (SLEC). The petitioners represented by advocate K. Buchi Babu argued that the circular was issued without affording them a fair opportunity.