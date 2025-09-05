High Court Admits Plea On Scheduled Area tag

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court admitted a writ plea challenging the classification of Gudur and Ayodhyapuram revenue villages in Gudur Mandal of Mahabubabad district as Scheduled Area villages. The judge is dealing with a writ plea filed by Kathi Swamy and nine others, residents of the two villages. The petitioners argued that treating these villages as scheduled areas is illegal and unconstitutional, contending that the classification is contrary to the Scheduled Areas Order, 1950, and violates provisions of the Constitution. They pointed out that the two villages do not figure in the Presidential Notification of December 1950, which lists Scheduled Area villages in Narsampet Taluq. According to them, the present classification restricts residents from selling or purchasing property and from contesting elections. The government pleader argued that after 75 years, the petitioners cannot now approach the court. Countering this, the petitioners submitted that their ancestors were illiterate and unaware of their rights and therefore could not challenge the classification earlier. They sought to declare the classification invalid and direct the authorities to treat Gudur and Ayodhyapuram as non-Scheduled Area villages. The judge directed the petitioners to file a synopsis in the matter and posted the case for further hearing.

HC grants bail in Rs 140 crore fraud case



Telangana High Court granted bail to an accused in a financial fraud case involving the Mudra Agriculture and Skill Development Multi-State Co-operative Society, alleged to have collected deposits from job seekers and farmers under the guise of government schemes. The judge was dealing with a criminal petition filed by Thippeneni Sai Kiran, who was arrayed as the accused in the case registered by the CID’s economic offences wing. The prosecution alleged that the society, headed by the petitioner’s father, amassed nearly `140 crore by misleading victims with promises of jobs, salaries, and loans under Central and state government schemes. Opposing bail, the prosecution argued that the petitioner, too, was involved in cheating depositors and faced serious allegations. Counsel for the petitioner, however, contended that he was only the son of the prime accused, was himself a member of the society, and had no role in the alleged fraud. It was pointed out that he has been in custody since July 2025 and that the investigation, with 227 witnesses examined, was substantially complete. Considering the length of incarceration and the stage of investigation, the judge enlarged the petitioner on conditional bail.



Contempt plea over pension benefits continues



Justice E.V. Venugopal of the Telangana High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the Chief Secretary against requiring his presence before the court. The judge was dealing with a contempt case filed by M. Ramulu, a retired employee of Potti Sriramulu Telugu University. He sought a release of pensionary benefits. In April 2023, his writ petition was allowed by the court. A writ appeal filed by the university was dismissed, also its SLP was dismissed. It is the case of the petitioner that the order of the court has thus become final and non-compliance amounted to contempt. Earlier, the judge summoned the Chief Secretary after the Telugu University took the plea that the government had to ratify the release of pension. The judge rejected the application to dispense with his presence and enlarged the time for complying with the order to September 19.