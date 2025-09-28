High Alert on Godavari Banks As SRSP Releases 5 Lakh Cusecs of Water

Nizamabad: A high alert was sounded along the banks of the Godavari in north Telangana districts on Sunday as nearly 5 lakh cusecs of water was released downstream from the Sriramsagar Project (SRSP). Officials lifted 39 gates of the reservoir to discharge the floodwaters.

According to SRSP authorities, the current discharge through the spillway gates stands at 4.5 lakh cusecs and may be increased to 5 lakh cusecs at any time, depending on upstream inflows and operational requirements. All concerned departments have been advised to remain on alert and take necessary precautions.

Heavy rainfall in neighbouring Maharashtra has resulted in heavy inflows into the Godavari, which entered Telangana at Kandakarthi village in Renjal mandal of Nizamabad district, where its tributaries Manjeera and Haridra converge. The temple town of Basar and areas in Nizamabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, and Mancherial districts are witnessing high water flows.

On Sunday, the water level at SRSP stood at 1,084.30 ft against a full reservoir level of 1,091.00 ft, with storage at 57.652 tmc ft. The project received inflows of 3.15 lakh cusecs from upstream, while outflows reached 4.59 lakh cusecs by evening.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, SRSP assistant executive engineer Kottha Ravi said that all departments had been alerted about the heavy flood flow. “We are closely monitoring the flood situation in the Godavari, which is receiving heavy inflows due to continuous rainfall in Maharashtra. High flows are likely to continue,” he said.