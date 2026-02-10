High Alert In Karimnagar As Wandering Tiger spotted In Thangallapally Mandal

Karimnagar: Night-vision camera traps have taken pictures of a tiger near the Singraigutta hillocks in Thangallapally mandal of Karimnagar district, triggering an alert in nearby areas. Forest department personnel have intensified its monitoring and has set up a trap to capture the animal safely.

Earlier in the day, Dr C, Suvarna, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, chaired a high-level review meeting on Monday to assess the situation. An expert committee led by Chief Wildlife Warden Vinay Kumar discussed the tiger’s movements and safety protocols.

As of February 8, tracking teams had confirmed the tiger’s presence near Arepalli in Siddipet district. Data indicated the big cat was moving in a northerly direction, likely retracing its path toward the Kawal tiger reserve. Pugmarks were recorded on February 6 and 7, alongside direct sightings by local farmers.

Patrol units have been deployed across the districts of Siddipet, Jangaon, Karimnagar, and Yadadri-Bhongir to prevent any human-wildlife conflict. To ensure the operation follows international standards, tiger rescue experts from Pune have been roped in, supported by local veterinary doctors.

Officials stated that if the tiger became stationary or ventured deep into human settlements, it would be captured in accordance with National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines.

The forest department has issued an advisory for the residents of Shanigaram, Koheda, Arepalli along with villages of Thangallapally mandal. Farmers have been strictly warned against installing electric fences or traps, which could prove fatal to the animal and lead to legal action. People are advised to avoid moving alone after dusk and to travel only in groups if necessary. Livestock owners have been urged to keep their cattle in secure sheds, especially after the tiger reportedly attacked eight cattle recently.