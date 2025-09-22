 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

High Alert In Adilabad, Nirmal Over Rain

Telangana
Pillalamarri Srinivas
22 Sept 2025 10:31 PM IST

District officials are on high alert following forecasts of heavy rain in the coming days in Adilabad and Nirmal districts.

High Alert In Adilabad, Nirmal Over Rain
x
Heavy rain in the coming days in Adilabad and Nirmal districts.(Image:DC)

ADILABAD: District officials are on high alert following forecasts of heavy rain in the coming days in Adilabad and Nirmal districts.

In Nirmal, irrigation officials have warned downstream residents to remain cautious and appealed to fishermen and the public not to venture into the waters of the Kadam River or downstream of the Kadam project. Officials are also closely monitoring water levels in the Komaram Bheem, Gaddenna Vagu, Mathadi Vagu, and Sathnala projects.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news 
India Southern States Telangana Adilabad 
Pillalamarri Srinivas
About the AuthorPillalamarri Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X