High Alert In Adilabad, Nirmal Over Rain

ADILABAD: District officials are on high alert following forecasts of heavy rain in the coming days in Adilabad and Nirmal districts.

In Nirmal, irrigation officials have warned downstream residents to remain cautious and appealed to fishermen and the public not to venture into the waters of the Kadam River or downstream of the Kadam project. Officials are also closely monitoring water levels in the Komaram Bheem, Gaddenna Vagu, Mathadi Vagu, and Sathnala projects.





