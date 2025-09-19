Hilife Exhibition Launched at HICC on Sept. 19

Hyderabad: Hilife Exhibition - The Most Loved Fashion, Lifestyle, Luxury Exhibition of the Nation “Hilife Exhibition” is here to enthrall Hyderabad with its exclusive Lifestyle & Festive Special Exhibition – “Hilife Exhibition” will be presenting an exciting exhibition in Hyderabad Lifestyle & Festive Special Exhibition, bringing in an exciting display of fashion, lifestyle & luxury in Hyderabad on 19th, 20th, 21st September, 2025 at HICC-Novotel, Hi-tech City, Hyderabad.

Hi-Life Exhibition –The Most Famous, Most Loved & One of the largest Exhibition Brand for Festive, Lifestyle & Wedding Shopping is showcasing its Lifestyle & Festive Special Exhibition in Hyderabad on 19th, 20th, 21st September, 2025 at HICC-Novotel, Hi-tech City, Hyderabad showcasing the tempting collection of Creative Fashion Wear, Lifestyle Wear, Bridal Wear, Designer Wear, Accessories, Jewellery & More.

Speaking about the on the occasion Mr. Aby Dominic, MD & CEO of HILIFE Exhibition, said HILIFE Exhibition has always been a trendsetter in the fashion and lifestyle industry. With over 350 designers participating in our Lifestyle & Festive Season Special Exhibition in Hyderabad, we offer an unparalleled shopping experience. He added “We are delighted to present an extraordinary collection of fashion and luxury under one roof, giving our visitors a taste of the finest in the industry.”

Hilife Exhibition is the Largest of its kind Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition of the nation, the reason being its top fashion labels, top designers and the artistic collection, which makes it a must visit exhibition for the shoppers.

“Hilife Exhibition” features exhilarating collection of Fashion & Lifestyle Wear, Wedding Wear, Fashion Wear, Designer Wear, Jewellery, Accessories, etc.