HHF Survey Shows Increasing Risk of Lifestyle Diseases in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A significant portion of Hyderabad's economically marginalised population is facing a growing financial burden due to rising healthcare costs, as prevalence of lifestyle diseases continues to soar.

According to a report released by the Hyderabad Health Foundation (HHF), one in every three households in the city's urban and peri-urban areas is affected by lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension and cancer, among others.

In some families, many of their members are struggling with such serious health conditions. A concerning rise in stroke incidents among young and middle-aged individuals is adding to the roble, says the report.

The HHF's annual report for 2024-25 revealed that the increasing burden of diseases has led to high morbidity rates, severely impacting livelihoods and pushing families deeper into debt and poverty. The survey found that diseases like diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease (CAD), and particularly cancer-especially oral -are on the rise. The prevalence of oral cancers among young adults in the Old City is particularly alarming. Last year, the foundation received financial assistance requests from over 300 cancer patients, with 25 per cent of the cases being cancer of the mouth, tongue, and oral cavity.

In rural areas, the incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) has also been increasing. A collaboration between HHF and Wipro Care in 17 villages in Maheshwaram showed that 22 per cent of the population is affected by NCDs like diabetes and hypertension.

Another worrying trend highlighted in the survey is the increase in brain stroke cases, particularly among younger and middle-aged individuals. The HHF rehabilitation centre treated 225 patients with strokes in 2024.

Data collected from 12 primary health centres, which serve over 90 urban and peri-urban slums, shows that 5.52 lakh patients received free treatment. Among them, nearly 40 per cent were related to infections and seasonal diseases, including diarrhea, typhoid, dengue, and upper respiratory tract infections (URTIs).

The organisation also screened around 5,000 students in urban slum settlements as part of their school health programme. About 27-28 per cent of 3 t0 8 year-old children were found to be stunted, while 24 per cent were classified as wasted, indicating severe malnutrition. Additionally, 30 percent of the children were found to be anaemic, highlighting the pressing need for nutrition support to economically disadvantaged communities.



