Heroin Worth 1.5 Crore Seized in Narsingi, One Held

Hyderabad: Shamshabad SOT, along with Narsingi police, seized 650 grams of heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore on Tuesday.

Acting on credible intelligence, the SOT laid a trap and captured a suspect who was carrying a suspicious bag. Upon inspection, police found the drug. The accused, whose identity is yet to be officially disclosed, confessed during questioning that he procured the psychotropic drug from peddlers in Rajasthan and brought it to Hyderabad for personal use. He also admitted to consuming heroin himself.

Narsingi Police registered a case under the NDPS Act and was taken the accused into custody. Further investigation is underway to trace the supply network and the individual who sold the heroin in Rajasthan.