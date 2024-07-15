Heroic act by youth saves five lives during heavy rain in Ramnagar

Hyderabad: It was a literally a rebirth for five persons from Gangaputra Colony in Musheerabad after a group of three-members led by an intermediate student rescued them in pitch-darkness by physically stopping the car in which they were travelling when it was about to swept away in a nala at Ramnagar on Sunday night.



As heavy rain was lashing the city last night, the group led by the inter student G Praneeth Yadav went to his friend’s house and rescued five puppies and shifted them to a safe place in the locality. As they were standing near a building, they suddenly noticed a car in the neck-deep rain water with windows closed.

When the car was about to reach a nearby nala brimming with rain water, Yadav and his two friends Nagaraju and Banti managed to stop it and brought it to a nearby compound wall. “We struggled to unlock car doors physically but could not do so. I then removed my metal ‘kada’ from my right hand and broke the window glasses only to see five persons with water upto their neck level,” Yadav told Deccan Chronicle.

“We immediately brought them out of the car and shifted them to a safe place,” Yadav said. Thanking the youth for rescuing them, the car driver and others said: “You came like a God and rescued us. Thank You. We will never forget your help.”

He said the car driver failed to heed to the suggestion of locals advising him not to proceed further into the lane at Ramnagar because of heavy rain water and ended up in posing risk to his life and others travelling in the car.

The video in which Yadav and his friends rescued those inside the car, went viral on various social media platforms. On coming to about Yadav and his friends’ brave act, Musheerabad MLA Muta Gopal went to their locality and felicitated them, appreciating their bravery.