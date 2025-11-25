Heritage Week Celebrations Conclude

Hyderabad:Heritage Week celebrations concluded with a talk by senior archaeologist Dr. E. Sivanagi Reddy on 'Milestones in the History and Heritage of Telangana' here on Tuesday. In his talk, Dr. Reddy highlighted the archaeological discoveries from prehistoric age, Neolithic age to 12th century CE in the State.

Dr Reddy spoke about prehistoric rock painting from Pandavula Gutta, discoid type of Neolithic tool from Somasila, a Neolithic hutment from Chinnamarur, Neolithic-Chalolithic golden ornaments from Sangareddy and palaeobotanical evidence from an Iron Age burial at the Hyderabad Central University campus (2100 BCE). He also mentioned rare evidence of an astronomical observatory at Mudumal.



As for the early historic period, Dr. Reddy spoke about inscribed and portrait coins of the Satavahana kings recovered from Kotilingala, Peddabankur and Dhulikatta. He briefly talked about rare miniature sculptures of Hariya cast in bronze and the earliest terracotta Galalaxmi motif. He concluded the talk with a few rare things dating to the period between 8th and 12th centuries CE.

Heritage department director Prof. K Arjun Rao said the government sanctioned `5 crore for the conservation of Pachchala Someshwara Temple in Nalgonda district. He urged the government to include the archaeology subject for students to understand and protect the heritage.

During the week-long celebrations, over 150 students participated in the essay, quiz and painting competition on Telangana heritage.

