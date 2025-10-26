Heritage Team To Identify Protected Monuments In Telangana

Hyderabad: For the first time after the formation of Telangana, the heritage department has commenced an exercise to identify historically and architecturally important sites for inclusion in the protected monuments. Currently, according to officials, the state is home to 346 protected monuments.

A technical team has commenced the work in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. In the district, it has identified several monuments for including them in the list of protected monuments. The list includes Pandavula Guttalu and Mylaram Caves (pre-historic period), Nainapaka Temple (15-16th CE) , Laxminarasimha Temple (13th CE), Adavisomanapally Caves ( Pre historic period), Ramalingeswara Swamy temple (13th CE), Buguloni Venkateswara Swamy temple (13th CE) and Nandigama Fort (13th CE). The Pandavula Gutta, according to officials, is rich in paintings and rock shelters from the Mesolithic to medieval times. The Paleolithic art paintings found on the rocks are a rare prehistoric man’s rock art identified. Mylaram caves numbering at least 10 are similar to structures of Belum and Borra Caves in Andhra Pradesh, said an official from the department of Heritage. Other places identified include Devunigutta Temple in Mulugu district, Mupparam in Warangal, Damaravai megalithic dolmen, a prehistoric site, and Pratapgiri Hill fort. Currently, the state has 346 monuments under the protected list.









The team will also visit other districts and is expected to prepare the list in the next three months. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, department of heritage Telangana director, Prof. Arjun Rao Kuthadi said, “The sites that have the historical importance and architectural importance will be identified and protected. There are several historically rich locations in the State that remain unknown to people. Once sites are included in the protected lists they will gain importance". The state, according to Prof. Arjun Rao, has several inscriptions and temples. However, there is a need to create awareness regarding rich history in the State and its importance to people. "We are planning to display information and signage at the sites and efforts will be made to protect the historical remains,” the director said.





The identified sites list will be given to the respective district collectors for the boundary protection, and the state government will be recommended to declare such sites as the protected monuments, said Dr P. Nagaraju, incharge of the project.



