Heritage Monuments in Telangana in Good State of Conservation: Centre

Hyderabad: The Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that there are no heritage conservation projects sanctioned by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Telangana.

However, there are eight centrally protected monuments and sites under the jurisdiction of ASI in Telangana. Conservation, preservation and maintenance of these centrally protected monuments and sites are a continuous process and are taken up as per the requirement and availability of resources. All the monuments are in a good state of preservation, he said.

The Union Minister said this while responding to a question raised by Congress MP Kunduru Raghuveer on the number of heritage conservation projects sanctioned in Telangana in Lok Sabha during the winter session that commenced on Monday.

The Ministry has allocated Rs.15.50 crore for the year 2022-23, while Rs.14.38 crore for 2023-24 and Rs.6.80 crore for 2024-25 and Rs.9 crore for 2025-26 up to November 25, 2025.