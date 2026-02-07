Ramesh Watch Company Brings British Luxury Brand Britime London to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Luxury, today, is no longer about excess, it is about intention. About choosing objects that endure, carry meaning, and quietly reflect who you are. It is this belief that frames the latest chapter at Ramesh Watch Company, Hyderabad’s storied watch retailer, as it introduces Britime London, a British luxury automatic watch brand, at its Jubilee Hills store.

Founded in 1948, Ramesh Watch Company has spent over seven decades building trust across generations. Under the leadership of Rohit Chugani, the third-generation leader, the legacy brand continues to evolve—selectively, thoughtfully, and always with the customer at the centre.

“When I started, I felt a lot of baggage, honestly,” says Rohit. “A legacy brand comes with very high expectations. The responsibility towards the customer increases multifold. You realise very quickly that you are not just running a business, you are carrying trust forward.” Rohit began his journey on the shop floor in 2008, training at the company’s original MG Road store. Seeing the business at a microscopic level shaped his understanding of quality, consistency, and customer psychology, lessons that continue to define his leadership today. “Legacy taught us discipline. But my responsibility was to take it to another level, build what earlier generations couldn’t, without losing what they stood for,” he adds. That philosophy finds resonance in the introduction of Britime London—a brand rooted in mechanical integrity and contemporary British design. Known exclusively for automatic watches, Britime operates in a space that is increasingly relevant to Indian consumers seeking authentic luxury without ostentation. “We don’t retail every brand available globally. We look for innovation before its time. Britime identified a clear market gap: strong mechanical watches, premium materials, refined design, at a price point that makes sense for today’s Indian luxury buyer. That sweet spot between ₹42,000 and ₹70,000 is the fastest-growing segment.” Beyond product, the shift in how watches are perceived has changed retail itself. As timepieces move closer to jewellery, objects of personal expression rather than mere utility, experience has become paramount.





A luxury watch purchase today is emotional, not transactional. “It’s a birthday, a graduation, a milestone shared with family. A watch marks a moment in time, and that emotion stays far longer than the product itself.”