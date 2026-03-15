Heritage Activists Seek Protection for 13th-Century Jain Shrine Near Ramappa

Warangal: Heritage activists and archaeology experts have called for the immediate protection and restoration of a 13th-century Jain shrine located near the Unesco World Heritage site, the Ramappa (Sri Rudreshwara Swamy) Temple at Palampet in Venkatapur mandal of Mulugu district.

During a field visit on Sunday, experts observed that the structure is currently overgrown with wild vegetation and requires urgent intervention to prevent further decay.

The appeal was led by historian Dr E. Sivanagi Reddy and Arvind Arya, secretary of the Warangal-based Team of Research on Culture and Heritage (TORCH). The duo noted that the single-shrine temple, though small in size, is a remarkable example of Kakatiya-era craftsmanship.

Built in the typical 13th-century architectural style, the shrine consists of a garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) and an ardha mandapa, crowned with a stepped pyramidal Kadamba Nagara shikhara.

Architectural details include perforated jalis at the entrance and a lintel decorated with a series of miniature shikharas. Though the idol is currently missing from the sanctum, researchers identified a pedestal carved with lion sculptures. This ‘lanchana’ (symbol) is traditionally associated with Vardhamana Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara, suggesting that the shrine was originally dedicated to him.

The activists expressed gratitude to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Hyderabad Circle, which recently initiated steps to grant ‘Monument of National Importance’ status to nearby structures such as a Shiva temple and the Gollala Gudi. However, they urged the ASI to also include the Jain shrine in its list of protected monuments to ensure its long-term preservation.

Adding the shrine to the protected list is essential to safeguard the diverse religious heritage that flourished during the Kakatiya period, Dr Reddy said.

The experts warned that without a proper conservation plan, the historic shrine, located just a short distance from the world-renowned Sri Rudreshwara Swamy Temple, could deteriorate further due to neglect and natural elements.