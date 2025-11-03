Revanth Let Loose Hydraa on Poor People, Says KTR

Hyderabad:The BRS has started playing videos of Congress’ promises to the people, and testimonies by people whose houses were demolished by HYDRAA, as part of its campaign for the November 11 Jubilee Hills bypoll.

On Monday, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, addressing a meeting at a road show along with BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha, and slammed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on not keeping his promises made in the run-up to the 2023 elections.

“Revanth says one thing before voting, after polling he changes his tunes,” Rama Rao alleged. “He has let loose HYDRAA on the poor. What happened in Kukatpally and Serilingampally with the bulldozers can happen in Borabanda,” Rama Rao said, referring to a division in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

“Revanth promised ‘Indiramma Rajyam’ and destroyed homes of the poor. Indira Gandhi once said ‘garibi hatao, Revanth says garibon ko hatao (Indira Gandhi said remove poverty, Revanth says remove the poor).”



Rama Rao also addressed the issue of land for graveyard which the government had announced for the Muslim community but which got embroiled in ownership issue with the Indian Army claiming the land. “If need be, we, the BRS will buy that land and give it to the Muslim community for use as a graveyard,” Rama Rao promised.



“Revanth Reddy is leading a autocratic Congress government and he thinks nothing can touch him. But he is forgetting that even big leaders like Hitler disappeared without a trace. Revanth is warning he will cancel programmes if Congress is not elected in Jubilee Hills. Teach him a lesson for such issuing such threats,” Rama Rao said.