Hepatitis is on rise in Telangana: Experts

HYDERABAD: India is becoming one of the major countries affected by hepatitis and there is a need for increased awareness of the problem, said the experts here on Saturday, even of World Hepatitis Day that is observed on July 28.

Hepatitis refers to the inflammation of the liver. The date represents the birthday of Dr Baruch Bloomberg, a Nobel laureate who discovered the hepatitis B virus and the vaccine to prevent infection.

According to the 2024 Global Hepatitis Report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), India had 11.6 per cent of the world's viral hepatitis cases in 2022, with over 3.53 crore infections; 2.98 crore hepatitis B and 55 lakh hepatitis C cases. The diseases killed about 1.23 lakh people in 2022, the report said.

In Telangana, doctors highlighted alcohol consumption as a major cause leading to hepatitis. Besides, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease was also increasing significantly.

“Hepatitis is caused by viruses A, B, C, D and E and also due to alcohol consumption and obesity with diabetes. The A and E viruses are transmitted through contaminated food and water,” said Dr Jagadeesh Kumar V., a senior consultant physician with KIMS Hospitals.

“Hepatitis B, C and D viruses are transmitted through blood transfusions or unsterile injection usage, for example, sharing needles by drug abusers, sharing needles at tattoo places and sharing unsterile sharps in healthcare facilities."

According to Dr Rajesh Gupta, hepatologist with the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, needle stick injury can also lead to the transmission of hepatitis B, C and HIV viruses.

"Among health care providers of government institutions in India, 64.1 per cent unsafe usage has been reported. Multiple factors including increased patient workload and inadequate training have been some of the contributing causes," he explained.

“What is becoming almost epidemic is the obesity and metabolic syndrome. One in every three persons in India has fatty liver disease," said Dr Sharat Reddy Putta, chief transplant physician at KIMS Hospitals.